BACK 2 SCHOOL: First Alert Weather resources

By Steve Beylon
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first thing families need to know before they head out the door for school is the weather forecast.

Families can count on the First Alert Weather Team throughout the school year.

When you wake up in the morning, check our First Alert Weather App for the updated forecast and school closings and delays.

Tune into Action 2 News This Morning for Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon’s Bus Stop Forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

FIRST ALERT APP: https://www.wbay.com/page/get-our-weather-apps/

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: https://www.wbay.com/weather/closings/

PINPOINT DIGITAL DOPPLER: https://www.wbay.com/weather/radar/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thilmany Paper Plant works to minimize rotten egg smell from industrial landfill in Kaukauna
OSHA investigating death of worker at paper mill in Kaukauna
Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery’s attorney says “new and compelling” evidence warrants new trial
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Richard Dujardin, 77, and his wife, Rosemarie Dujardin, were vacationing in Milwaukee when the...
Man dies after drawbridge raised while he was walking across
Handcuffs generic
Two near-misses with a squad car result in drug arrest in Shawano County

Latest News

First Alert Weather
SPOTTY THUNDERSHOWERS MAY POP UP TODAY
August 18 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking some rain
People with umbrellas
BACK 2 SCHOOL: First Alert Weather resources
August 17 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm day