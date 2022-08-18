3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Dog gets monkeypox, polio found in New York

By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monkeypox continues to spread in the United States. Recently, a dog tested positive for monkeypox in a suspected human-to-pet transmission.

Also, polio has been circulating for months in the New York City area, according to wastewater surveillance. An unvaccinated individual had polio in Rockland County. Forty percent of children in Rockland County are not vaccinated for polio.

Brad Spakowitz discusses the developments in 3 Brilliant Minutes. Watch the video above.

