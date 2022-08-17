WARM AGAIN TODAY

Partly sunny skies can be expected through the afternoon, although at times the clouds may be thicker in some spots compared to others. A stray shower cannot be ruled out in areas Northwest of the Fox Valley. High temperatures will be similar to yesterday with most of us making it into the lower 80s again. It may be slightly humid, but that humidity will only rise over the next few days.

The humidity will be creeping up over the next few days, ahead of our next weathermaker. Low pressure will increase rain chances in the area, but it won’t be raining at all times. Yes, there will be a thunder threat near Lambeau Field Friday evening, as the Packers host the New Orleans Saints. Our rain chances are slightly higher Saturday and Sunday, but the weekend will NOT be a complete washout.

Also - Stargazers should keep their eyes on the skies late tonight. If the weather cooperates, we MIGHT get a view of the Northern Lights. A recent solar storm is causing electromagnetic particles to flow towards Earth. If the Auroras glow tonight, it’s most likely to happen after midnight, with better visibility away from city lights.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/E 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

THURSDAY: SW 5-10 KTS... WAVES 2′ OR LESS

TODAY: Partly sunny. Quite warm. Slightly humid. A stray shower NORTHWEST? HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A late shower NORTH... Maybe a view of the Northern Lights? LOW: 59

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers and storms. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Humid with another chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with yet another chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit humid. Perhaps a shower SOUTH? HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued warm, but not all that humid. HIGH: 80

