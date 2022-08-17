WARM AGAIN AND SLIGHTLY HUMID

Sunshine will blend with high and mid-level clouds this morning. All in all, today looks partly cloudy as high pressure slowly loosens its grip on our weather. We’ll throw in only a 10% chance of a pop-up shower to the NORTHWEST of the Fox Cities. Like yesterday, most folks will stay dry again today.

Temperatures are slowly trending up... Our highs will rise into the lower 80s this afternoon, with some 70s by the lakeshore. It’s going to be a warm afternoon, but only slightly humid for this time of year.

The humidity will be creeping up over the next few days, ahead of our next weathermaker. It’s an upper-level storm system that will bring us increasing chances of pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Yes, there will be a thunder threat near Lambeau Field Friday evening, as the Packers host the New Orleans Saints. Our daily rain chance will rise to 50-50 for both Saturday and Sunday, but the weekend will NOT be a complete washout. Let’s hope some of this rain falls across northern Wisconsin, where drought conditions have been getting slowly worse this season.

Also - Stargazers should keep their eyes on the skies late tonight. If the weather cooperates, we MIGHT get a view of the Northern Lights. A recent solar storm is causing electromagnetic particles to flow towards Earth. If the Auroras glow tonight, it’s most likely to happen after midnight, with better visibility away from city lights.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/E 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

THURSDAY: SW 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Quite warm. Slightly humid. A stray shower NORTHWEST? HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A late shower NORTH... Maybe a view of the Northern Lights? LOW: 58

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers and storms. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Humid with another chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Humid with yet another chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit humid. Perhaps a shower SOUTH? HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Bright sunshine. Continued warm, but not all that humid. HIGH: 81

