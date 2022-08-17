UW System president announces tuition promise at UW-Green Bay, Oshkosh

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The president of the UW System was in Northeast Wisconsin Wednesday to discuss the Wisconsin Tuition Promise at UW-Green Bay and UW Oshkosh.

The initiative starts in fall of 2023. The goal is to help underserved Wisconsin students attend a UW System university without paying tuition or fees. The program hopes to increase the number of residents with a bachelor’s degree from low-to-moderate income families.

The program would be for Wisconsin residents and families earning less than $62,000 a year. Eligible students will be first-time enrollees or transfers. Students must attend full-time and show “sufficient academic progress” each year. They will have to show they were employed at some point during the previous year.

The students must enroll in one of the 12 public universities in the system.

It’s estimated 8,000 students will be supported over the next four years, according to System President Jay Rothman.

Eligible students will receive $4,500 over four years.

The system plans to fund the first year of the program in 2023-2024 at $13.8 million.

“UW-Green Bay is excited to be a part of the Wisconsin Tuition Promise initiative,” said UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander. “The program is a smart investment for the future of Wisconsin. It will improve access to a UW-Green Bay education, help us retain more talent in the state, and reduce the gap in educational attainment rates for students with fewer resources.”

“This is about helping more students and families eliminate any doubt they can access and thrive in an incredible college education and experience,” said UW Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt. “We know the Tuition Promise will be a gamechanger, launching more rewarding personal journeys at UW Oshkosh and the other UW System institutions dedicated to preparing students for lifelong success in Wisconsin and beyond. We thank President Rothman and the Board of Regents for supporting this just investment in people and in our state’s future.”

Students will be automatically considered for Wisconsin Tuition Promise when they apply for federal financial aid.

The program will be “last dollar” support after federal and state grant aid is applied.

