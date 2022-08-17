RELATIVELY LOW HUMIDITY CONTINUES THROUGH WEDNESDAY

Some patchy fog may develop again tonight. Otherwise, it looks to be quiet and comfy night ahead with lows mainly in the 50s. Some spots near Lake Michigan may stay in the lower 60s. Skies should be mostly sunny for Wednesday with highs around 80 degrees. A stray shower or two may develop or sneak into areas northwest of the Fox Cities.

Temperatures in the low 80s remain on schedule for the end of the work week and the start of the weekend. A slow moving weather maker will increase rain and storm chances by Thursday afternoon. This system will linger into the weekend... and scattered rain and storms are possible each day as this disturbance swirls through the Great Lakes. High school football starts Friday night and the Packers host the Saints in a preseason game. We’ll be watching things closely since there is a chance that rain and/or storms could have some impact on area events.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: ENE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

THURSDAY: SW 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and calm. Patchy fog possible late. LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. A stray shower NORTHWEST? HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. A few late showers and storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and a bit humid. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Another chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Slightly humid with a few pop-up showers. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Still slightly humid. HIGH: 81

