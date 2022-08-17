Early fight and late 2-minute drill highlight Packers-Saints Joint Practice #2

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Well, we got a fight! On just the 4th snap of team drills, Packers corner Eric Stokes got tangled up with Saints receiver Jarvis Landry. Perhaps Landry was sick and tired of getting beaten down by the Packers’ defense on Day 1, or perhaps he just wanted a day’s rest. His coach, Dennis Allen, had made it clear that anyone who gets in a fight is going to get kicked out of practice. And Landry got kicked out very early.

“There’s a possibility he wanted to get a day off,’ Stokes said. “But who knows. He came out there with that mindset from snap one. I don’t know if he wanted to take a day off or what, but hey man, that’s on him. I have that competitive nature, where I’m not fixin’ to back down. It doesn’t matter who it is, what it is, I am not going to stand my ground. I don’t care who it is, it could be the top dog. You could be the best receiver, the best running back, it doesn’t matter. I am fixin’ to show that I am the top dog. I am not fixin’ to back down from you.”

As for the overall tenor of the day, it was the Packers’ defense dominating. And the day was capped in the 2-minute drill by a 4th-down sack by Kingsley Enagbare.

“Naturally coming in as a rookie, I feel you have to come in with a chip on your shoulder to make your name and have the older guys come to accept you and stuff like that,” Enagbare said.

On the other side of the ball, the Packers offense took its lumps at times against the Saints defense, but provided some wow moments as well. None bigger than the 2-minute drill by the #2 Packers offense. Jordan Love hit Samori Toure for a touchdown on a deep bomb. They went for 2 and the win and Love connected with Toure again.

“Whether it is a joint practice or a regular practice you have to rise to the occasion,” Toure said. “That touchdown doesn’t matter if we don’t get the 2-point conversion. You have to stay focused and locked in.”

“Oh yeah, it’s just putting it all together, getting those reps and then just going out and making plays right now,” Love said.

Love also sparkled in the red zone drills, completing 3 of 4 passes for touchdowns in that period.

