Driver escapes into cornfield after chase in Fond du Lac County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver got away after leading deputies on a chase in Fond du Lac County early Wednesday.

At at about 2:28 a.m., a Fond du Lac County deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Highway 26 near Willow Creek Rd in the Township of Waupun.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver sped up and headed south on Highway 26. The driver merged onto Highway 151, heading into Dodge County.

The driver crossed a grass median three times before heading north back into Fond du Lac County.

The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when they headed east on County TC. Deputies deployed a tire deflation device and the vehicle stopped near Palmer Rd.

The driver got out and ran into a cornfield. K-9 units and the Sheriff’s Office drone team searched the area, but did not locate the driver.

The chase lasted about 15 miles.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

No identifying information was released on the suspect.

The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted the Sheriff’s Office.

