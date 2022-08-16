Two near-misses with a squad car result in drug arrest in Shawano County

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police say a driver nearly hit an officer’s squad car twice Tuesday afternoon, ultimately leading deputies in neighboring Shawano County to fentanyl and a lot of cash.

At about 2:20 P.M., a tribal officer was passing a suspected drug house and a car backed out of the driveway, nearly hitting the squad car. The driver sped off on a logging road. The officer went after them, and the driver nearly struck the officer head-on on South Line Road.

After a short pursuit, the car entered Shawano County. Deputies there found the car at a home on Pioneer Drive. They found the suspected driver, who was in possession of 1000 milligrams of fentanyl and $1,720 in cash. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose.

The driver hasn’t been formally charged yet so their name wasn’t made public.

