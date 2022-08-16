Steven Avery’s attorney to file new motion in appeal Tuesday

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The attorney for Steven Avery is expected to file a third motion for post-conviction relief Tuesday.

“Buckle up,” Kathleen Zellner tweeted to followers.

Tomorrow we are filing Steven Avery’s Third Motion for Post-Conviction Relief. Buckle up.@MakingAMurderer #TruthWins — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) August 16, 2022

Avery is serving a life sentence for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. Avery is appealing his conviction of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. The case gained international attention with the Netflix documentary series “Making A Murderer.”

Zellner says her team has new evidence to introduce, which will likely be the focus of Tuesday’s motion.

To all the naysayers who think we have forgotten Steven Avery: do something useful & positive it keeps your brain active & puts a smile on your face. Meanwhile we are doing something useful: completing his new petition with compelling new evidence & we’re smiling!! #TruthWins — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) July 16, 2022

Previous appeals have focused on claims of Ineffective Assistance of Counsel, Brady violations, and Destruction of Bone Fragments. The courts have continued to uphold Avery’s conviction.

In June, Avery was moved to medium security at Fox Lake Correctional Institution upon Zellner’s request. He had previously been housed at maximum security Waupun Correctional Institution.

Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey, was also convicted of killing Halbach. He will be able to ask for parole in 2048. Dassey appealed his conviction up to the United States Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear his case. Dassey’s attorneys are now asking Gov. Tony Evers to consider clemency or early release. They argue Dassey’s confession to the crime was coerced by detectives. Dassey was 16 at the time of his confession and considered to be low IQ.

“Brendan Dassey was a sixteen-year-old, intellectually disabled child when he was taken from his school and subjected to a uniquely and profoundly flawed legal process. That process rightly sought justice for Teresa Halbach, but it wrongly took a confused child’s freedom in payment for her loss. Such a debt can never be justly repaid with the currency of innocence,” reads the clemency petition.

In 2019, Dassey was moved from maximum security Columbia Correctional to medium security Oshkosh Correctional.

