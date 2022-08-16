Sheboygan Police looking for suspect in sexual assault
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police are looking for a suspect in a sexual assault.
On Aug. 15, at 12:45 p.m., police were called to a report of an assault that happened at a business in the 3100 block of South Business Drive.
Police say the suspect ran from the scene. It’s unknown if he had a vehicle or other mode of transportation.
Suspect description
- Black male
- Early 30s
- 6′ tall
- Short black hair
- Muscular build
- About 200 pounds
- Tattoos that cover both forearms, tattoo on neck with an “X”
If you have information, contact police at (920) 459-3333 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at www.cufthem.com
