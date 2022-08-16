Sheboygan Police looking for suspect in sexual assault

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police are looking for a suspect in a sexual assault.

On Aug. 15, at 12:45 p.m., police were called to a report of an assault that happened at a business in the 3100 block of South Business Drive.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene. It’s unknown if he had a vehicle or other mode of transportation.

Suspect description

Black male

Early 30s

6′ tall

Short black hair

Muscular build

About 200 pounds

Tattoos that cover both forearms, tattoo on neck with an “X”

If you have information, contact police at (920) 459-3333 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at www.cufthem.com

