Sheboygan Police looking for suspect in sexual assault

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police are looking for a suspect in a sexual assault.

On Aug. 15, at 12:45 p.m., police were called to a report of an assault that happened at a business in the 3100 block of South Business Drive.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene. It’s unknown if he had a vehicle or other mode of transportation.

Suspect description

  • Black male
  • Early 30s
  • 6′ tall
  • Short black hair
  • Muscular build
  • About 200 pounds
  • Tattoos that cover both forearms, tattoo on neck with an “X”

If you have information, contact police at (920) 459-3333 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at www.cufthem.com

