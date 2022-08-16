QUIET WEATHER THE NEXT FEW DAYS

Quiet weather is on tap again tonight with lows expected to be in the mid/upper 50s... low 60s Lakeside. There could be some patchy fog that forms once again, but it should not be too widespread. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday. It may feel slightly humid early, but the afternoon should be comfortable. Most will be dry, but a stray PM shower cannot be totally ruled out.

We are going to keep the forecast dry through Wednesday. Clouds will begin to increase Thursday... along with the humidity as a slow moving weathermaker drops into the area and lingers through the weekend. Some late day rain or storms may build into our western areas Thursday, but we’ll all have a chance at some scattered rain and/or storms Friday and Saturday. By Sunday those higher chances start pushing to our east. Temperatures in the 70s and low 80s remain in the forecast even with the chance of rain. We’ll keep watching trends for Friday evening since the Packers play at 7 p.m. at Lambeau.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: ENE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Mix of stars & clouds. Patchy fog late. LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. A stray shower can’t be totally ruled out. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Late day rain or thunder possible WEST. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Warm and a bit humid. Scattered showers and storms late in the day. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun. Warm and humid. Another chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. Spotty showers and storms possible. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Slightly humid. HIGH: 80

