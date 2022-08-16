QUIET FOR NOW... BUT RAIN CHANCES RETURN LATE WEEK

We’ll enjoy a fair amount of sun Tuesday afternoon even though a stray shower can’t totally be ruled out. Highs will range from the mid 70s near Lake Michigan to the lower 80s inland. Winds remain light from the ENE at 5-10 mph.

Some patchy fog may develop again tonight. Otherwise, it looks to be quiet and comfy night ahead with lows mainly in the 50s. Some spots near Lake Michigan may only drop to around 60°.

Things look good overall for Wednesday too with more 70s and low 80s in the mix under a mix of clouds & sun. A stray shower or two may develop or sneak into our far northwest.

Temperatures in the low 80s remain on schedule for the end of the work week and the start of the weekend. A slow moving weather maker will increase rain and storm chances by Thursday afternoon. This system will linger into the weekend... and scattered rain and storms are possible each day as this disturbance swirls through the Great Lakes. High school football starts Friday night and the Packers host the Saints in a preseason game. We’ll be watching things closely since there is a chance that rain and/or storms could have some impact on area events.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: NE/E 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

TODAY: Seasonably warm. A stray afternoon shower? HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and calm. Patchy fog possible late. LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. A stray shower NORTHWEST? HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and slightly humid. A few late showers and storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and a bit humid. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Another chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Slightly humid with a few pop-up showers. HIGH: 79

