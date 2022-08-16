QUIET “DOG DAYS” OF SUMMER...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Patchy bay-effect clouds will fade away this morning. Otherwise, our skies will be sunny to partly cloudy today. Thanks to an area of high pressure in the Great Lakes and eastern Canada, we’re probably going to be dry. However, it’s not impossible to see an isolated afternoon shower along a lake breeze that’s pushing onshore. It’s only a 10% rain chance though, so it’s quite unlikely.

Temperatures will be typical for the middle of August. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s to about 80 degrees in most spots. While it’s going to feel slightly humid, it won’t be all that muggy for this time of year.

The humidity will slowly rise late in the week, ahead of an upper-level area of low pressure. As this weathermaker comes closer, our chances of showers and thunderstorms will be increasing. We have a 50-50 chance of scattered rain and storms on Friday, which is also when the Packers host a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints... We’ll be watching this possible storm chance closely over the next few days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: NE/E 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

TODAY: A few bay clouds, otherwise mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. A stray afternoon shower? HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and calm. Patchy fog late. LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. A stray shower WEST? HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and slightly humid. A few late showers and storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and a bit humid. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Another chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Slightly humid with a few pop-up showers. HIGH: 79

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Ernst
Green Bay Police identify homicide victim, suspect being held in Alabama
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
Appleton woman injured in shooting outside Six Flags
Rick Haberland was arrested February 24, 2022, on suspicion of possession of child pornography...
Former pastor convicted of possession of child pornography
Aurora Dahl, assault survivor, fended off a 10 minute assault from Caleb Anderson
Iron County assault victim shares story of survival, message for young women
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

August 16 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather
First Alert Weather
QUIET WEATHER THE NEXT FEW DAYS
First Alert Weather
SEASONABLY WARM TODAY WITH ISOLATED RAIN CHANCES
First Alert Weather forecast for Tuesday, August 16, 2022
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Seasonably warm temperatures return