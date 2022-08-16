QUIET “DOG DAYS” OF SUMMER...

Patchy bay-effect clouds will fade away this morning. Otherwise, our skies will be sunny to partly cloudy today. Thanks to an area of high pressure in the Great Lakes and eastern Canada, we’re probably going to be dry. However, it’s not impossible to see an isolated afternoon shower along a lake breeze that’s pushing onshore. It’s only a 10% rain chance though, so it’s quite unlikely.

Temperatures will be typical for the middle of August. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s to about 80 degrees in most spots. While it’s going to feel slightly humid, it won’t be all that muggy for this time of year.

The humidity will slowly rise late in the week, ahead of an upper-level area of low pressure. As this weathermaker comes closer, our chances of showers and thunderstorms will be increasing. We have a 50-50 chance of scattered rain and storms on Friday, which is also when the Packers host a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints... We’ll be watching this possible storm chance closely over the next few days.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: NE/E 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

TODAY: A few bay clouds, otherwise mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. A stray afternoon shower? HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and calm. Patchy fog late. LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. A stray shower WEST? HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and slightly humid. A few late showers and storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and a bit humid. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Another chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Slightly humid with a few pop-up showers. HIGH: 79

