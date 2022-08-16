Northeast Wisconsin’s largest pickleball complex opens at Appleton’s Telulah Park

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of community members celebrated the opening of a new pickleball facility this morning in Appleton.

The anticipation has been building and the wait is finally over. People can now enjoy an eight-court pickleball complex at Telulah Park, which is said to be the largest in Northeast Wisconsin.

“This is a wonderful day for the community to add a truly national class facility to the City of Appleton, just another great amenity for our community,” said Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford.

The project, which has been two years in the making, was made possible by a $500,000 donation from Appleton resident and former teacher Mary Beth Nienhaus, who used to teach pickleball in her high school classes.

“I have been a physical education teacher for 33 years, and I’ve always been involved with lifetime sports and fitness, so to me this was just a perfect fit. Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States for all ages. There’s definitely a need for pickleball courts, so this is just a perfect venue and I’m hoping that there will be a lot of people that will visit our courts and enjoy the game of pickleball,” Nienhaus said.

As soon as the complex opened to the public, pickleball fanatics hit the courts with their paddles and pickleballs in hand, eager to finally enjoy the dedicated facility right in Appleton.

“It is an active sport. Who knows what I would be like today if I didn’t have it? Being retired it’s been my main interest. I play pickleball just about every day, sometimes two or three times a day,” said Julie Vansambeek, a pickleball enthusiast.

The outdoor courts are entirely lighted for nighttime use and are free and open to all ages.

