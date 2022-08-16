INTERVIEW: “Rock the Dock” returns

Green Bay's music festival on CityDeck returns this weekend
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This weekend, Green Bay’s CityDeck reverberates with the sounds of “Rock the Dock.”

The music festival Saturday, August 20, features three stages, food and drink stands, and multiple vendors lining the deck along the riverfront. And this year, organizers have planned something special in addition to the music.

Rock the Dock benefits Compassionate Home Healthcare Inc., a non-profit. Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth interviews the non-profit’s CEO and executive director, Dawn Paradiso-Hansen, who has details about the event, the lineup, and how the non-profit’s giving campaign has grown over the last decade thanks to the support of people who “Rock the Dock.”

