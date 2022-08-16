Green Bay schools face $36 million budget shortfall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School District is cutting staff as it faces a $36 million budget shortfall in the next two years. The district says it’s taking action now to get in front of it.

“We have reduced about 10 administrative positions at the district office and out in some of the buildings, and that has saved us about $1.2 million going forward,” Chief Financial Officer Angela Roble said, “but what that does is create a cost as well, that affects the departments and it affects the buildings.”

Officials say their number-one priority is to make sure student education isn’t disrupted.

“The goal of the district is to create a good experience for all of our students and give them the best education that we can, so that’s why we are looking at over the next two years, looking at everything we can do to least impact our students and their learning,” Roble said.

The district says a combination of things led to the fiscal crisis, including the pandemic, inflation and declining student enrollment.

About two-thirds of a school district’s state funding is tied to enrollment. According to the district, it’s experienced a steady decline in enrollment since 2016. But at the same time, the school district has increased staff. Officials say around 80 percent of its budget is staff salary and benefits.

GBAPS has relied on federal COVID relief funds. Those funds dry up in September 2024, and that’s the year the district faces the $36 million budget hole, forcing the district to make drastic cuts.

