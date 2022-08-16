Gov. Evers announces $10 million investment for clean drinking water

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Evers announced a $10 million program Tuesday to improve access to clean drinking water.

The grant program will help private well owners struggling with groundwater contamination by targeting the treatment, replacement or abandonment of polluted wells.

The current well compensation grant program has eligibility requirements which the governor says limit the number of well owners who can utilize the program. This announcement expands that eligibility to help more than 1,000 additional wells, primarily wells with nitrate contamination.

Applications for the expanded well compensation program will be available this fall.

