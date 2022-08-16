Driver injured in Waupaca County rollover crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver was injured in a crash in Waupaca County Monday night.

At 9:36 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Lake Road, north of County Highway C in the Town of Matteson.

The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation shows the driver was traveling north on Lake Road and went into a ditch. The vehicle traveled back into the road, crossed over to the west ditch and hit trees. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its side.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and extricated by Clintonville Fire Department staff.

The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries.

The driver’s name was not released. The crash is under investigation.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office received help from Clintonville Police Department, Clintonville Fire Department, Clintonville Ambulance, and Aspirus MedEvac Helicopter.

