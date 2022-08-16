Crews battle house fire in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A person was displaced after a house fire in Sheboygan Monday.

At about 5 p.m., firefighters were called to the 700 block of Michigan Avenue.

The Sheboygan Fire Department says crews found heavy fire coming from a garage and the rear of the home. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

“One person who was home at the time was able to escape the fire from the second floor living area after hearing a small explosion and seeing an orange glow through his windows,” reads a statement from the department.

Crews were on scene for about three hours. They had to put out hot spots and remove debris.

The home is described as a “total loss.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews from Town of Sheboygan, Village of Kohler, and the Town of Wilson helped at the scene.

“Ensure your home has working smoke detectors and always have two ways out of your home in case of a fire,” reads a statement from the department.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.