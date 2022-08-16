Cellcom Green Bay Marathon pays off for local charities

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The impact of the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon continued to be felt Tuesday as it presented checks to its charity partners.

The event awarded $100,000 in total to the Greater Green Bay YMCA and NEW Community Shelter.

Since 2000, the event has donated more than $1.7 million to 24 local charity partners.

The NEW Community Shelter said the amount of this year’s donation was a surprise.

“We knew we were getting something from the marathon, but this blew my mind. I couldn’t believe the total that we got today. I mean, that’s insane. We need it, but it’s so surprising,” Kris Olson, director of community development for NEW Community Shelter, said.

This year’s donation includes a $10,000 matching gift from CoBank’s Sharing Success program.

