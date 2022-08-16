California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn

Study: Parts of California could become a "vast inland sea" due to megafloods. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”

The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades.

The warning comes to a state already plagued by earthquakes and record-setting drought.

Experts predict catastrophic floods “unlike anything seen before” could hit California’s central valley, which includes Fresno, Bakersfield and Sacramento.

According to the study, historic flooding could impact millions of people.

Experts said “once in a lifetime” floods have already happened in the state, but climate change continues to supercharge heavy rain events.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Ernst
Green Bay Police identify homicide victim, suspect being held in Alabama
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
Appleton woman injured in shooting outside Six Flags
Rick Haberland was arrested February 24, 2022, on suspicion of possession of child pornography...
Former pastor convicted of possession of child pornography
Wauwatosa Police release video of attack on Oshkosh woman
Wauwatosa Police release videos, calls from fatal attack on Oshkosh woman

Latest News

Tom Holland has millions of social media followers but this week he announced that he stepped...
Tom Holland announces break from social media for mental health reasons
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. T.J. Cox, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference...
Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states to get less Colorado River water, officials announce
Emergency vehicles in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America, where 3 people were shot
Six Flags shooting victims released from hospital
Sen. Ron Johnson
Sen. Johnson leads Milwaukee roundtable on border security