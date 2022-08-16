3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: “The Day After”

Brad looks at how many people would die during and after a nuclear war (spoiler alert: It's not good).
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We don’t know what got into him, but today Brad Spakowitz discusses how many people will die as a result of a nuclear war.

Spoiler alert: It’s a lot. And it’s not so cliche to say people who died from the nuclear bombs would be the lucky ones. Brad looks at the potential death tolls from the war and from its aftermath.

And he ends on a happier note with a 17-year-old boy’s invention that could save the future of electric cars. Brad explains how this teen genius’s electric engine is significantly different from the ones on the road today.

