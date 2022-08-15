UW System launches free tuition program at regional campuses

The University of Wisconsin System is launching a new tuition waiver at its 12 regional campuses
(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System is launching a new tuition waiver at its 12 regional campuses.

The program, dubbed the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, is modeled after the Bucky’s Tuition Promise program at UW-Madison. Beginning this fall, Wisconsin residents who come from families making less than $62,000 a year will have any tuition and fees remaining after receiving financial aid waived.

Undergraduates will be eligible for the waiver for eight semesters. Students seeking associate degrees and transfer students would be eligible for the waiver for four semesters.

The discount works out to an average of $4,500 per student over four years. System officials plan to fund the program’s first year at $13.8 million and seek state aid for subsequent years.

Students will be automatically considered for the Wisconsin Tuition Promise when they apply for federal financial aid.

Most Read

gun
Shots fired incident in Fond du Lac
Oshkosh Police investigating death on High Avenue
Patrick Ernst
Green Bay Police identify homicide victim, suspect being held in Alabama
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
Appleton woman injured in shooting outside Six Flags
Grand Chute police set up crime scene tape
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: One man is dead after officer-involved shooting in Appleton

Latest News

Milwaukee council approves site for new youth prison
Gableman releases interim report on 2020 election
Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 election investigator
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames reacts after his game-winning single against the Tampa Bay Rays...
Tellez hits tying HR, Adames winning single, Brews beat Rays
Wisconsin primary turnout nears 26%, most in 40 years