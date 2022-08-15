Three Manitowoc streets shift to two-way traffic Monday

Manitowoc two way traffic shift.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time in six decades, two-way traffic is returning to three streets in Manitowoc.

Starting at 5 a.m. Monday, 8th, 10th, and 11th Streets between Washington Street and Waldo Boulevard will shift to two-way traffic.

Mayor Justin Nickels says the streets have been one-way since May of 1960. Prior to that year, the traffic flow was two-way and had been for 130 years.

“We have discussed the idea of reverting back to two-way traffic for a generation. Several studies gave many reasons why we should consider this. Many residents, including myself, have never seen the traffic go two-ways permanently,” Nickels says.

“While this will be a change and an adjustment for many of us, it will prove to be what is best for downtown and the surrounding areas impacted by this conversion. Your elected leaders spent months on deliberating whether to do this or not. City staff gave rationale for why this is important for further growth and development and for pedestrian safety. Citizens and downtown business owners stepped up at public meetings and shared their support and reasons why they felt this change was necessary.”

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC MAP: https://www.wbay.com/page/first-alert-traffic/

