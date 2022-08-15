SEASONABLY WARM TODAY WITH ISOLATED RAIN CHANCES

Things are shaping up pretty good for our Monday afternoon. We’ll enjoy a mix of sun & clouds along with highs mainly in the 70s. A few spotty showers and/or t-showers are possible but the chance of rain in our area is 20% or less.

Pretty quiet weather is on tap again tonight with lows expected to be in the 50s to low 60s. There could be some patchy fog that forms once again. Winds remain light.

Quiet conditions are on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday. While the chance of a shower isn’t totally zero, we are going to keep the forecast dry. Skies will be partly cloudy and humidity levels remain OK. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s hang around with comfortable lows in the upper 50s.

A slow moving weather maker is going to affect us later this week and weekend. Some late day rain or storms may build into our western areas Thursday but we’ll all have a chance at some scattered rain and/or storms Friday, Saturday, and into parts of Sunday. Temperatures in the 70s and low 80s remain in the forecast even with the chance of rain. We’ll keep watching trends for Friday evening since the Packers play at 7 p.m. at Lambeau.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TUESDAY: NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and slightly humid. A few spotty showers or storms are possible. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Mix of stars & clouds. Patchy fog late. LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. A stray shower can’t be totally ruled out. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly cloud. Late day rain or thunder possible WEST. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Warm and a bit humid. Scattered showers and storms late in the day. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and a bit humid. Another chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and a bit humid Spotty afternoon showers and storms. HIGH: 79

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.