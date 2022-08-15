Overnight clearing skies have allowed for areas of dense fog to form across central Wisconsin this morning. Visibility will be poor enough to cause many drivers to slow down and use their low-beam headlights. Meanwhile, visibility will be much better across eastern Wisconsin, where there’s still some lingering cloud cover.

Your Monday looks partly cloudy with weak high pressure around. We’re squeezed in between two fronts to our northeast and southwest. With these disturbances nearby, we can’t rule out a pop-up thundershower this afternoon, especially in northcentral Wisconsin. At most, this is a 20% rain chance, so most folks will stay dry. Otherwise, it’s going to be seasonably warm and slightly humid, with many highs reaching the upper 70s. We won’t see much change in our temperatures from now through next weekend.

Our daily rain chances will rise late in the week, as an upper-level area of low pressure wobbles into the region. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, these storms might interrupt the Packers preseason game Friday evening against the New Orleans Saints. We’ll keep tabs on the situation and adjust the forecast as necessary... Stay tuned.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TUESDAY: NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and slightly humid. A stray afternoon thundershower? HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: A few evening clouds, then fair skies. Patchy fog late. LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm and slightly humid. An afternoon shower NORTH? HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Late thunder possible WEST. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Warm and a bit humid. Scattered showers and storms late in the day. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and a bit humid. Another chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and a bit humid Spotty afternoon showers and storms. HIGH: 78

