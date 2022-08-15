INTERVIEW: Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin

Nominations open August 17, voting starts in September. Can Northeast Wisconsin companies continue their winning ways?
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin manufacturers, start your engines (or whatever is on your production lines)! The nominating window opens Wednesday, August 17, for this year’s “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” competition.

This is the 7th year of the contest. Once the nominees are announced, the public will vote online for their favorite products, winnowing the list to 16, 8 then 4. The winner will be announced on October 19.

Northeast Wisconsin dominates the trophy shelf, with area producers winning 3 of the last 6 years: Oshkosh Defense’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle in 2017, Uncle Mike’s Bakery sea salt caramel pecan kringle in 2018, and Broadwind Heavy Fabrication’s 140-ton Navy crane in 2021.

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth talks with Nick Novak, vice president of communications and marketing for Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, which, along with Johnson Financial Group, puts on the annual contest. We asked Novak about the qualifications for a product to be nominated, the secret to a successful nomination, and whether he has a personal favorite product that was nominated but didn’t win.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

gun
Shots fired incident in Fond du Lac
Oshkosh Police investigating death on High Avenue
Patrick Ernst
Green Bay Police identify homicide victim, suspect being held in Alabama
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
Appleton woman injured in shooting outside Six Flags
Grand Chute police set up crime scene tape
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: One man is dead after officer-involved shooting in Appleton

Latest News

Timber rattlesnake (via Virginia Herpetological Society)
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Rattlesnakes in Wisconsin
Brad Spakowitz discusses Wisconsin's two rattlesnake species and where they live
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Rattlesnakes in Wisconsin
Uncle Mike's Bakery's award-winning kringles
INTERVIEW: Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin
Appleton Birchwood officer-involved shooting
Community meeting Monday held in response to Appleton officer-involved shooting