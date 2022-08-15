INTERVIEW: Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin manufacturers, start your engines (or whatever is on your production lines)! The nominating window opens Wednesday, August 17, for this year’s “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” competition.

This is the 7th year of the contest. Once the nominees are announced, the public will vote online for their favorite products, winnowing the list to 16, 8 then 4. The winner will be announced on October 19.

Northeast Wisconsin dominates the trophy shelf, with area producers winning 3 of the last 6 years: Oshkosh Defense’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle in 2017, Uncle Mike’s Bakery sea salt caramel pecan kringle in 2018, and Broadwind Heavy Fabrication’s 140-ton Navy crane in 2021.

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth talks with Nick Novak, vice president of communications and marketing for Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, which, along with Johnson Financial Group, puts on the annual contest. We asked Novak about the qualifications for a product to be nominated, the secret to a successful nomination, and whether he has a personal favorite product that was nominated but didn’t win.

