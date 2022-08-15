Green Bay homicide suspect still being held in Alabama for separate killing

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WBAY) - A man suspected in a killing in Green Bay continues to be held in jail in Alabama where he’s charged with a separate murder.

Caleb Anderson, 23, was moved from Shelby County Jail to Escambia County Jail on Aug. 10.

Anderson was arrested in Shelby County after he killed a 52-year-old man in Flomaton, which is located in Escambia County, officials say.

Alabama jail records show Anderson is being held on charges of Murder and First Degree Burglary. He’s being held without bond.

On Aug. 3, 52-year-old Dwight Dixon was found dead in a home in Flomaton. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the suspect as Caleb Anderson.

Officers learned Anderson was a suspect in a separate killing at an apartment building in Green Bay on Aug. 2. Green Bay Police and the U.S. Marshals had issued a bulletin stating Anderson was believed to be traveling to Alabama in a car stolen from the victim of the Green Bay homicide. Anderson was arrested Aug. 3 in Helena, Alabama, when police spotted the blue Ford Fiesta.

Alabama officials say evidence links Anderson to the killing in Green Bay and the killing in Flomaton.

Anderson is expected to go before a grand jury in Alabama, which doesn’t meet until Oct. 24-28. That would likely mean he could not be extradited to Wisconsin prior to that hearing.

Anderson was also named the suspect in an Aug. 1 attack on a woman in Iron County, Michigan. CLICK HERE for the survivor’s story.

Green Bay Police have not released much information on their homicide investigation.

On Tuesday, August 2, at 8:29 a.m., Green Bay Police were called to an apartment at 1320 Packerland Drive to check on a person’s welfare. Officers found a person dead at the scene.

The victim’s name was not released.

Police initially called it a “suspicious death investigation” but later confirmed it to be a homicide.

“This is still an active investigation and we are limited on how much information can be released at this time,” police said.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.