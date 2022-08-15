Family displaced, two dogs killed from house fire in Chilton

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Chilton Fire Department responded to a house fire around 2:15 P.M. Sunday on the 300 block of East Brooklyn Street.

Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen, and was contained within that room.

People were reported to be inside during the initial report, but no person was found inside when firefighters searched the home.

Smoke damage was reported throughout the home, and two of the family’s dogs died due to the amount of smoke inside.

Chilton’s fire chief says those affected by the fire will be staying with family.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.