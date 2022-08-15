Family displaced, two dogs killed from house fire in Chilton

Fire
Fire(KBJR)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Chilton Fire Department responded to a house fire around 2:15 P.M. Sunday on the 300 block of East Brooklyn Street.

Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen, and was contained within that room.

People were reported to be inside during the initial report, but no person was found inside when firefighters searched the home.

Smoke damage was reported throughout the home, and two of the family’s dogs died due to the amount of smoke inside.

Chilton’s fire chief says those affected by the fire will be staying with family.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Chute police set up crime scene tape
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: One man is dead after officer-involved shooting in Appleton
gun
Shots fired incident in Fond du Lac
Great Lakes bulk carrier design (images provided)
Brand-new Great Lakes freighter coming into Port of Green Bay Sunday
Oshkosh Police investigating death on High Avenue
Tonna Togstad and Tim Mumbrue were murdered in March, 1992
$2 million cash bond set for suspect in 1992 Togstad, Mumbrue double murder

Latest News

The Huntington's Disease Society of America held a walk in Neenah on Sunday, August 14, 2022.
A disease without a cure: dozens show up to Huntington’s disease walk in Neenah
Gloomy early, some sun late in the day
First Alert Forecast: Morning clouds then some late day sun
Oshkosh Police investigating death on High Avenue
gun
Shots fired incident in Fond du Lac