Community meeting being held Monday in response to Appleton officer-involved shooting

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A community meeting will be held Monday following an officer-involved shooting in Appleton.

District 12 Alderman Nate Wolff is holding the meeting at St. John’s Church to discuss mental health issues and resources in the community.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 1130 W. Marquette Street.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting that happened Aug. 12.

At about 7:22 p.m., Appleton Police were called to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Ave.

“Officers arrived and confronted a male subject who was armed with a handgun. Officers attempted negotiations with the subject. Officers later discharged their firearms, striking the male. The subject was transported to a local hospital where he later died,” reads a statement from DOJ.

Investigators say a gun was recovered at the scene. Body cameras captured the shooting.

No officers were injured.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, which is department policy. No names were released.

DCI is leading the investigation. The agency says local law enforcement agencies are cooperating.

DCI will hand over findings of the investigation to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office.

