Appleton woman injured in shooting outside Six Flags

GURNEE, Ill. (WBAY) - An Appleton woman is among the victims of a shooting outside Six Flags Theme Park in Illinois, police say.

Gurnee Police say a 19-year-old Appleton woman suffered a lower leg wound. Her name was not released.

A 17-year-old boy from Aurora, Illinois, suffered an upper thigh wound.

The Appleton woman and the Aurora boy were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

A third victim suffered a shoulder injury and declined hospital transport.

At about 7:50 p.m. Sunday, Gurnee Police received multiple 911 calls about a shooting at the park.

Police say the suspect vehicle, a white sedan, was spotted near the entrance of Six Flags. They say suspects exited the vehicle and started shooting at another person in the parking lot. The suspects got back in the sedan and drove off.

“The shooting this evening was not a random act, and appeared to be a targeted incident that occurred outside the park. This was not an active shooter incident inside the park,” police say.

Police have not released information on the suspects.

Gurnee is located about five miles south of the Wisconsin border.

This evening, three people were injured outside the park when shots were fired from a single vehicle. The vehicle immediately drove away. Park security and on-site Gurnee Police Department Substation officers responded immediately. Law enforcement is investigating. — Six Flags Great America (@SFGreat_America) August 15, 2022

