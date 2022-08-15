3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Rattlesnakes in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There are a number of non-venomous snakes in Wisconsin mistaken for rattlesnakes because they mimic rattling their tails, such as the foxsnake (a.k.a., pine snake) and the gophersnake (a.k.a., bullsnake).

But Wisconsin is home to two species of venomous rattlesnakes: The timber rattlers (no, really, not the baseball team) and the eastern massasauga.

Rattlesnake bites in Wisconsin are extremely rare. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, there’s only one timber rattlesnake bite reported an average of every 4 years, and there’s only been one death attributed to rattlesnakes in the last 120 years.

And let’s keep it that way. Brad tells us where they’re known to exist in Wisconsin and has some safety tips on how to avoid them -- and what to do if you don’t.

