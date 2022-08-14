SOME FOG TONIGHT, A BIT WARMER TO START THE WORK WEEK

Some clearing tonight may kick start fog development. We’ll have and see where it develops and how thick it becomes because it may impact the morning commute for some. Lows will be mainly in the 50s with some lower 60s. Winds become light and variable.

A mix of sun & clouds is expected on Monday but a few stray showers or storms may pop in the afternoon, especially NW of the Fox Valley. Our chance of rain is just 20%. Highs will be mainly in the 70s with a northeasterly wind 5-10 mph.

Quiet and seasonably warm weather is on track for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the lower 80s are likely under partly cloudy skies. The chance of a stray shower isn’t totally zero here but we’re going to keep the forecast dry for now.

A slow moving weather maker for late Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and perhaps even Sunday is going to bring back rain and storm chances. Activity looks to be scattered in nature but there will be some rain around. It’s too early to tell if any of it will affect the Packers game Friday evening in Green Bay or if any strong storms will develop. Stay tuned for updates later this week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Areas of fog. LOW: 59

MONDAY: Some AM fog. Mix of sun & clouds. Isolated PM rain or storm. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of rain or storms during the afternoon or evening. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Chance of rain & storms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Chance of rain & storms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Chance of rain & storms. HIGH: 79

