Oshkosh Police investigating death on High Avenue

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh police department is currently investigating a death at a building on the 100 block of High Ave. that occurred around 10:45 A.M. Saturday.

Officers received information that there was possibly a deceased individual in the building, and later confirmed those reports. The body has not been identified at this time.

Officials say this is an isolated incident and is not believed to be a danger to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or Winnebago county Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 to remain anonymous.

