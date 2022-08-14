DRIZZLE & FOG THIS MORNING, SOME SUN LATER TODAY

We’re starting our Sunday out with lots of cloud cover, areas of drizzle, and areas of fog. Thicker clouds will hang on at least through the early afternoon, but we should start to see more sunshine develop by later in the day. It will be much nicer out by this evening. Highs will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s. It will also be a bit breezy as northeasterly winds continue at 5 to 15 mph.

High pressure begins building in overnight. With skies clearing out, there could be some areas of fog tomorrow morning. Otherwise, it will be pleasant tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle and upper 70s. Similar conditions should remain in place for Tuesday and Wednesday but temperatures may rise even a few more degrees into the lower 80s.

A few showers and storms will be possible again as early as Thursday late in the day. Chances of rain and storms are looking more likely Friday into Saturday. We’ll see how things play out later in the week since all eyes will be on Lambeau Field Friday night for the Packers preseason home opener.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH 7AM

SUNDAY: NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

MONDAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: A few AM showers and fog. Morning clouds, some late sunshine. HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: Skies clearing. Areas of fog. LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of thundershowers late, or at night. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of a few showers or storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Chance of a few showers or storms. HIGH: 79

