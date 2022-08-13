Shots fired incident in Fond du Lac

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 17-year-old male from Fond du Lac is charged with recklessly endangering safety following a report of gunfire near an apartment complex.

Policer were dispatched around 10:13 A.M. Saturday to the area of Forest Mall apartments located at 379 N. Peters Ave.

Upon arrival, officers saw two people of interest on the property and determined they were directly involved.

An investigation determined that one of the suspects discharged a 9mm pistol into the air towards an unoccupied field behind the complex. Officers were able to locate the pistol used in the incident.

The Fond du Lac Police Department believes this incident has been resolved and poses no further threat to residents in the area.

