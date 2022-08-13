RAIN AT TIMES TODAY... ESPECIALLY THIS MORNING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Rain chances through Saturday, rain could be heavy in spots. Clouds eventually thin Sunday.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Clusters of showers and thunderstorms will moved through many areas overnight. Steady rain will continue in some spots through the rest of the morning hours and will be heavy at times. Afternoon/evening rain will be more spotty in nature. While widespread totals around 0.5″ are expected... some areas could see 1-2″ due to showers/storms going over the same areas multiple times. Lows will range from the mid 50s into the lower 60s.

It’s not going to rain all weekend, but there’s at least a CHANCE all day Saturday. It will also be cloudy for the majority of the day causing highs to stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tomorrow could start with a few lingering showers, but overall is looking drier and a bit warmer with highs in the middle 70s. A fair amount of cloud cover can be expected and it will feel slightly humid.

Next week will be largely seasonable as far as temperatures go with no major swings expected. Highs will range from the upper 70s into the lower 80s. While it may feel slightly humid at times, it should not turn overly muggy at any point next week. Look for partly cloudy skies and dry weather from Monday through Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms return to the area late next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY SATURDAY

SATURDAY: SE 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 3-5′

SUNDAY: ENE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Overcast skies. Rain at times, especially early. A bit humid, but not hot. HIGH: 71

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Spotty showers. Areas of fog. LOW: 60

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. A few showers. Slightly humid. HIGH: 73 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds and slightly humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of thundershowers late, or at night. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds with spotty storms possible. HIGH: 79

