RAIN LIKELY THROUGH SATURDAY AM... LOWER CHANCES PM

Clusters of showers and thunderstorms will move across our area tonight. Rain should be widespread and will be heavy at times. The steadiest rain should fall between Midnight and 9 a.m. Saturday. While widespread totals around 0.5″ are expected... some areas could see 1-2″ depending on where the storms track. Lows will range from the mid 50s into the lower 60s.

It’s not going to rain all weekend, but there’s at least a CHANCE all day Saturday. Showers are most likely during the morning hours, with any afternoon rain being more hit-and-miss in nature. Highs should stay in the lower 70s given mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Sunday is looking drier and a bit warmer with highs in the middle 70s. A fair amount of cloud cover can be expected and it will feel slightly humid.

Next week will be largely seasonable as far as temperatures go with no major swings expected. Highs will range from the upper 70s into the lower 80s. While it may feel slightly humid at times, it should not turn overly muggy at any point next week. Look for partly cloudy skies and dry weather from Monday through Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms return to the area late next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY SATURDAY

SATURDAY: SSE 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 3-5′

SUNDAY: ENE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms... heavy rain at times. LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Overcast skies. Rain at times, especially early. A bit humid, but not hot. HIGH: 72 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. Slightly humid. HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Slightly warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of thundershowers late, or at night. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds with spotty storms possible. HIGH: 78

