Oshkosh police arrest suspect in robbery, attempted carjacking

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of robbing a business, trying to get money from other businesses, and an attempted carjacking.

At 2:00 Friday afternoon, police learned a person was going into local businesses and demanding money. The person got cash from a business on the 2000-block of Witzel Ave. after claiming to have a weapon.

Police say the same person tried to steal a vehicle by threatening to use force.

At 2:20, police located a 28-year-old man and recovered cash.

Police aren’t looking for any other suspects. They believe this was an isolated case and they don’t think there was a danger to the public.

But they do want to hear from anyone who has information about this incident, or others, that would help their investigation. Call the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700. You can remain anonymous by providing your tip through Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or by using the P3 mobile app.

