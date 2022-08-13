LINGERING SHOWERS INTO SUNDAY MORNING

Cloud cover will hang on through the night along with the chance of lingering showers. Any rain from this point forward doesn’t look to be anywhere near as heavy as what fell Saturday morning. Lows tonight will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s in most spots. Some patchy fog is possible.

Our Sunday is going to start off gloomy with a few spotty showers. We should start to see more and more sunshine develop as time goes on during the 2nd half of the day. Things may be very pleasant by the time the evening rolls around. Highs will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northeasterly winds continue at 5 to 15 mph.

Pretty quiet conditions are expected for the first half of the work week. Highs should be anywhere from the upper 70s to lower 80s with each day featuring a mix of sun & clouds. While the chance of a stray shower isn’t zero, we are going to keep the forecast dry for now.

A few showers or storms could sneak back in by late Thursday... but odds are higher for some rain heading into Friday and Saturday. We’ll see how things play out later in the week since all eyes will be on Lambeau Field Friday night for the Packers preseason home opener.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH TONIGHT

SUNDAY: NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-4′

MONDAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Spotty showers. Areas of fog. LOW: 60

SUNDAY: A few AM showers. Morning clouds, some afternoon sun. HIGH: 71 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of thundershowers late, or at night. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of a few showers or storms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Chance of a few showers or storms. HIGH: 79

