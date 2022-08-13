Large police presence on Appleton’s Birchwood Ave.

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - For a short time after 8 o’clock Friday night, people in the area of N. Birchwood Ave. and W. Kamps Ave. in Appleton were alerted to shelter in place -- to stay indoors and away from windows.

A mobile alert soon gave people the all-clear, but our Action 2 News crew says it was still a very active scene over an hour later. Appleton and Grand Chute police are there, with yellow crime tape to rope off the area.

It’s a residential area just north of Highway 96/W. Wisconsin Ave.

Police aren’t releasing information at this time. Joshua Peguero will report from the scene on Action 2 News at 10. This report will be updated.

