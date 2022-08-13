LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash

Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019.
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into her car accident, when the actor crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5.(E! Entertainment / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into Anne Heche’s car accident, when the actor crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5.

Heche is brain dead and on life support, pending evaluation for organ donation.

“As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case,” the department announced Friday. “Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”

Detectives looking into the crash had said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Heche, 53. She has been hospitalized at a Los Angeles burn center.

