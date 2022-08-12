Student’s death at Two Rivers High School ruled a drowning accident

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A student’s death at the Two Rivers High School pool has been ruled an accident. The police department says the Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office confirmed the student drowned.

Rescuers were called just before 2 p.m. on February 8. The victim, Zach Benson, drowned in a pool during swim class, according to a GoFundMe page.

Zach died at a hospital. He was 15 years old and a sophomore.

“The Two Rivers Police Department, in consultation with the Manitowoc County District Attorney’s office, concluded the investigation and determined there was no evidence to substantiate criminal charges. This was a tragic accident and our sympathies remain with the family of the deceased and the entire TRHS community,” Assistant Chief Ben Meinnert stated Friday.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.