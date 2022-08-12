Student’s death at Two Rivers High School ruled a drowning accident

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A student’s death at the Two Rivers High School pool has been ruled an accident. The police department says the Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office confirmed the student drowned.

Rescuers were called just before 2 p.m. on February 8. The victim, Zach Benson, drowned in a pool during swim class, according to a GoFundMe page.

Zach died at a hospital. He was 15 years old and a sophomore.

“The Two Rivers Police Department, in consultation with the Manitowoc County District Attorney’s office, concluded the investigation and determined there was no evidence to substantiate criminal charges. This was a tragic accident and our sympathies remain with the family of the deceased and the entire TRHS community,” Assistant Chief Ben Meinnert stated Friday.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail bars
Prosecutors: Green Bay man plotted girlfriend’s murder from jail
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
Joshua Otto
Man wanted in Niagara arrested on child sex assault charge
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
Man found dead after tactical situation in Green Lake County

Latest News

Tonna Togstad and Tim Mumbrue were murdered in March, 1992
$2 million cash bond set for suspect in 1992 Togstad, Mumbrue double murder
Gableman releases interim report on 2020 election
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fires 2020 election investigator Michael Gableman
Film generic (Source: Pexels)
Northwoods Film Festival shares indie films for a 3rd year
Fans have their eyes on Packers’ first preseason game