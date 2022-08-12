Oshkosh apartment fire forces evacuation, 14 people left affected

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire at a 14-story Oshkosh apartment building forced an evacuation overnight and left 14 people out of their homes.

People living at Court Tower downtown were bused to a nearby church which served as an emergency shelter.

Most people were able to return after firefighters assessed the building except for those 14 people from 10 damaged apartments. The American Red Cross says it’s helping them.

We don’t have information from the Oshkosh Fire Department on whether anyone was hurt of what might have caused the fire.

