Northwoods Film Festival shares indie films for a 3rd year

Film generic (Source: Pexels)(Pexels)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WOODRUFF, Wis. (WBAY) - The Northwoods Film Festival opens the curtains and dims the lights for a third year this weekend.

The non-profit event showcases independent films -- and shows local audiences movies they wouldn’t usually get to see.

The festival features two films Friday night and two more on Saturday at Lakeland Cinema in Woodruff, near Minocqua.

The first film, “Writing with Fire,” starts at 5:30, followed by “Small Town Wisconsin” at 7:45. Saturday it’s “Citizen Ashe” at 5:30 p.m. and “Hannah Ha Ha” at 7:45. Tickets are available on the Lakeland Cinema website.

