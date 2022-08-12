INCREASING CHANCES OF RAIN INTO THE WEEKEND

An area of low pressure inbound from our west has sent thicker clouds into our neck of the woods this afternoon. High temperatures as a result will only make it into the lower and middle 70s. Some showers are possible mainly in Central Wisconsin this afternoon, but for the rest of us, rain will have to overcome dry air we have in place. We will see a better rain chance tonight.

By tonight, clusters of showers and thunderstorms will move across our area. Some of the rain around and after midnight might be locally heavy. The heavier downpours could bring an inch or two of quick rainfall, so watch for areas of standing water into early tomorrow morning. Your severe weather outlook is LOW.

It’s not going to rain all weekend, but there’s at least a CHANCE all day tomorrow. Showers are most likely during the morning hours, with a smaller chance late in the day. Other than a stray thundershower, Sunday will be drier with limited sunshine. You’ll also notice that the weekend will feel a bit humid, but not hot. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Our weekend weather will not be the best, but brighter skies are ahead for next week’s forecast!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

SATURDAY: SE 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

TODAY: Clouds thicken. A few showers WEST of the Fox Valley. Not much wind. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms develop... May be heavy at times. LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Overcast skies. Rain at times, especially early. A bit humid, but not hot. HIGH: 72 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Clouds decrease late. Humid. Stray thundershowers? HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. Pop-up afternoon thundershowers? HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of thundershowers late, or at night. HIGH: 79

