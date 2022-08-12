INCREASING CHANCES OF RAIN & HUMIDITY INTO THE WEEKEND

Clouds will be increasing this morning, so look for any sunshine to slowly disappear. There’s a new weathermaker to our west that will bring us wet weather into the weekend. A batch of light showers will drift into central Wisconsin through the midday. However, drier air aloft across eastern Wisconsin will delay the arrival of that rain. Otherwise, look for high temperatures mainly in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

As that storm system to our west gets closer, clusters of showers and thunderstorms will move across our area tonight. Some of the rain around and after midnight might be locally heavy. The heavier downpours could bring an inch or two of quick rainfall, so watch for areas of standing water into early Saturday morning. Your severe weather outlook is LOW.

It’s not going to rain all weekend, but there’s at least a CHANCE all day tomorrow. Showers are most likely Saturday morning, with a smaller chance late in the day. Other than a stray thundershower, Sunday will be drier with limited sunshine. You’ll also notice that the weekend will feel a bit humid, but not hot. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Our weekend weather will be ho-hum... But at least we have an August weekend to enjoy.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/S 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

SATURDAY: SE 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

TODAY: Clouds thicken. A few showers WEST of the Fox Valley. Not much wind. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms develop... May be heavy at times. LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Overcast skies. Rain at times, especially early. A bit humid, but not hot. HIGH: 71 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Humid. Pop-up afternoon thundershowers? HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. Pop-up afternoon thundershowers? HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of thundershowers late, or at night. HIGH: 79

