For fans, it’s the start of the football season

The Packers president/CEO said a few weeks ago the Pro Shop had a record year last year. Anticipation for the team may be even higher this year.
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday is the start of the Green Bay Packers preseason and a chance for fans to see their favorite football team back in action. The kickoff between the Packers and San Francisco 49ers is at 7:30 Central Time in Santa Clara.

The Packers Pro Shop was filled with fans gearing up Friday. Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said a few weeks ago the pro shop had a record year last year.

Well, anticipation may be even higher this year.

“I’ve been to a couple of the practices, and their defense looks super good. I’m really looking forward to finally having a really solid defense,” Tracy Steiner from Green Bay said.

Quarterback Jordan Love is starting. Aaron Rodgers isn’t playing in this preseason game. Some fans told us they want to see Love continue to develop as a quarterback and they think he’s capable of taking over for Rodgers once he’s done.

“Jordan Love and the next generation of Packers, watching them develop and kind of etch their place in Packers history and continue to grow,” said Adam Vander Zanden, who’s from Wrightstown.

The Packers defense is shaping up to be strong this year, and the Packers will play their first overseas game in October against the New York Giants in London.

“I travel to a lot of away games. I just think we’re just a nice fan base. We appreciate other people. We appreciate learning about other people, and we’re just there to have fun, where some of the other fans are just mean,” Steiner said.

For a lot of fans, this is the unofficial kickoff of the football season, and they have high expectations for the Green and Gold. As it tends to be most years, it’s Super Bowl or Bust.

Super Bowl or Bust!

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail bars
Prosecutors: Green Bay man plotted girlfriend’s murder from jail
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
Joshua Otto
Man wanted in Niagara arrested on child sex assault charge
Tonna Togstad and Tim Mumbrue were murdered in March, 1992
$2 million cash bond set for suspect in 1992 Togstad, Mumbrue double murder
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US

Latest News

Fans have their eyes on Packers’ first preseason game
Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers (71), offensive guard Royce Newman (70) and offensive guard...
Preseason proving ground for Packers offensive line
Packers Practice #11 recap
Love to start Packers preseason opener, Rodgers won’t play at least first 2 exhibitions
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love stretches at the NFL football team's practice field training...
Love taking steps forward in third training camp