For fans, it’s the start of the football season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday is the start of the Green Bay Packers preseason and a chance for fans to see their favorite football team back in action. The kickoff between the Packers and San Francisco 49ers is at 7:30 Central Time in Santa Clara.

The Packers Pro Shop was filled with fans gearing up Friday. Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said a few weeks ago the pro shop had a record year last year.

Well, anticipation may be even higher this year.

“I’ve been to a couple of the practices, and their defense looks super good. I’m really looking forward to finally having a really solid defense,” Tracy Steiner from Green Bay said.

Quarterback Jordan Love is starting. Aaron Rodgers isn’t playing in this preseason game. Some fans told us they want to see Love continue to develop as a quarterback and they think he’s capable of taking over for Rodgers once he’s done.

“Jordan Love and the next generation of Packers, watching them develop and kind of etch their place in Packers history and continue to grow,” said Adam Vander Zanden, who’s from Wrightstown.

The Packers defense is shaping up to be strong this year, and the Packers will play their first overseas game in October against the New York Giants in London.

“I travel to a lot of away games. I just think we’re just a nice fan base. We appreciate other people. We appreciate learning about other people, and we’re just there to have fun, where some of the other fans are just mean,” Steiner said.

For a lot of fans, this is the unofficial kickoff of the football season, and they have high expectations for the Green and Gold. As it tends to be most years, it’s Super Bowl or Bust.

Super Bowl or Bust!

