Fans have their eyes on Packers’ first preseason game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday night is the Green Bay Packers’ first preseason game, traveling to Santa Clara to play the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is at 7:30 Central time.

Fans are ready to finally see the Packers offense and defense finally work against an opponent besides each other.

Bars and restaurants in the stadium district will likely be full of fans watching the game. The district has already been busy with training camp underway.

Fans have had the opportunity to see the team on the field practicing, getting a look at the rookies and veterans alike.

It’s always a question for the coaches, what’s more important for young players: practice or preseason games?

“It’s a little bit human nature, just how they perform when the lights are truly on. I think there might be a little more value to that. You can’t discount what they’ve done or what we’ve seen on a daily basis,” head coach Matt LaFleur said.

Jordan Love will get the start under center in his third preseason with the team.

