Fans have their eyes on Packers’ first preseason game

(WBAY)
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday night is the Green Bay Packers’ first preseason game, traveling to Santa Clara to play the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is at 7:30 Central time.

Fans are ready to finally see the Packers offense and defense finally work against an opponent besides each other.

Bars and restaurants in the stadium district will likely be full of fans watching the game. The district has already been busy with training camp underway.

Fans have had the opportunity to see the team on the field practicing, getting a look at the rookies and veterans alike.

It’s always a question for the coaches, what’s more important for young players: practice or preseason games?

“It’s a little bit human nature, just how they perform when the lights are truly on. I think there might be a little more value to that. You can’t discount what they’ve done or what we’ve seen on a daily basis,” head coach Matt LaFleur said.

Jordan Love will get the start under center in his third preseason with the team.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail bars
Prosecutors: Green Bay man plotted girlfriend’s murder from jail
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
Joshua Otto
Man wanted in Niagara arrested on child sex assault charge
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
Man found dead after tactical situation in Green Lake County

Latest News

Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers (71), offensive guard Royce Newman (70) and offensive guard...
Preseason proving ground for Packers offensive line
Packers Practice #11 recap
Love to start Packers preseason opener, Rodgers won’t play at least first 2 exhibitions
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love stretches at the NFL football team's practice field training...
Love taking steps forward in third training camp
LeRoy Butler enshrined at Pro Football Hall of Fame
LeRoy Butler leaps into the Pro Football Hall of Fame